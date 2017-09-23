Hearts: Craig Levein happy with 'resilience' in draw with Partick Thistle

Hearts manager Craig Levein praised the desire of his side to score an equaliser at Firhill

Hearts manager Craig Levein praised his side's "resilience" as they fought back to win a point against Partick Thistle.

The visitors fell a goal behind thanks to Blair Spittal's first-half strike but equalised after the break through Ross Callachan.

"We knew we were in for a tough time and we haven't done well here in the last couple of years," Levein said.

"To go behind and show good energy, enthusiasm and desire to get back into the match is always pleasing."

Thistle's goal owed much to poor goalkeeping from Jon McLaughlin, who fumbled Spittal's shot and allowed the ball to trundle through his legs and into the net.

Levein was impressed with the goalkeeper's reaction to the mistake, though, and believes that his side is making progress at least in terms of their competitiveness, having not lost any of his three games in charge.

"The thing for me is, as long as that doesn't affect the rest of the match, and it didn't," Levein said of McLaughlin's error.

"I thought he was excellent for the rest of the match. He made a mistake, but we managed to get a point out of another way match, so I'm reasonably happy.

"We can play better. The first part of fixing the problem is making sure that we work really hard and compete for 90 minutes. I feel we're getting there with that.

"We've not done an awful lot of work on how we're playing, it's more just about the physical side and making sure we compete.

"We've got work to do, but overall I'm really pleased with the performance."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has yet to see his side win a Premiership game this season

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald felt his side should have defended better for the equalising goal but also remains uncertain if Callachan's header crossed the line, with Danny Devine heading clear from under the crossbar.

"[The equaliser] comes from a bad kick by our goalkeeper, but we don't deal with it after that," Archibald said.

"His team-mates should get him out of jail and they don't. They take a quick corner and we don't react.

"I couldn't tell [if the ball crossed the line] from where we are at live time, I just saw the linesman running right away, so he made his mind up.

"I've seen it on a small monitor and it's hard to tell, so I'm hoping there's a better camera to see it from. It happened so quickly."