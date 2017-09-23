Irish Premiership: Ten-man Coleraine on top after Glens fluff penalty

John McGuigan slipped as he took a stoppage-time penalty which could have given Glentoran a win over Coleraine

Glentoran's John McGuigan missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 0-0 draw against 10-man Coleraine whose point was enough to put them back on top.

The Bannsiders, who had won their first seven in the league, had Josh Carson sent off in the 20th minute.

The late drama came when a penalty was awarded for David Ogilby's tackle on Curtis Allen but McGuigan slipped and the ball ballooned over the bar.

Coleraine now sit one point ahead of overnight leaders Linfield.

Elsewhere, Glenavon saw off Ards 3-0 to move up to third, Cliftonville came from behind to win at Carrick, Ballymena took the points at Ballinamallard and Crusaders were held 1-1 at home by Dungannon Swifts.

Coleraine may have lost their 100% winning record in that draw at the Oval, but boss Oran Kearney was not too despondent as they played for more than 70 minutes with 10 men.

"We had to battle and credit to the lads, they played with grit and determination to get through 70 minutes with 10 men and come away with a point," said Kearney.

Midfielder Carson was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Marcus Kane to put the pressure on the Bannsiders.

Both sides had chances to win it but, after great saves and last-ditch defending, the match seemed to be heading to a 0-0 draw.

Eventually it did end that way - but only after McGuigan's remarkable penalty miss.

Crusaders were held to a 1-1 draw by Dungannon Swifts

Mark Sykes scored two in Glenavon's 3-0 win over Ards, with the other goal an OG by Johnny Taylor.

That win took the Lurgan men above Crusaders who dropped two points at home for the second week running.

Jordan Owens put the Crues into a 71st-minute lead but Dungannon's Chris Hegarty scored for the third match in a row with a header just two minutes later.

"It is frustrating but conceding from a corner just after taking the lead was a schoolboy error," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"We have drawn two games of football - I am not going to get too annoyed about it."

Ballymena were 3-0 up at Ballinamallard inside the hour thanks to goals from Leroy Millar, Tony Kane (penalty) and Cathair Friel.

Josh McIlwaine replied for the Mallards who are bottom with just one point from their opening eight matches.

Cliftonville came from behind against Carrick to secure their first away league win.

Carrick took the lead when Eamon McAllister's corner was glanced off Aaron Donnelly for an own goal.

Striker Joe Gormley, dropped from the starting team, came off the bench to equalise and then scored the winner with an 83rd-minute penalty.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ballinamallard United 1-3 Ballymena United Carrick Rangers 1-2 Cliftonville Crusaders 1-1 Dungannon Swifts Glenavon 3-0 Ards Glentoran 0-0 Coleraine