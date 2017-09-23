Scottish League One: Arbroath hit Stranraer for six, but Raith Rovers retain lead

Arbroath's Ryan McCord scored a hat-trick

Arbroath and Albion Rovers scored 11 goals between them, but Raith Rovers stay six points clear at the top.

The Kirkcaldy side beat Airdrieonians 2-0 while Arbroath moved into second as Ryan McCord's hat-trick helped them thump Stranraer 6-2 at Stair Park.

Ayr United drop to third on goal difference despite a 2-0 win away to Queen's Park.

The Wee Rovers are fourth after thrashing Alloa Athletic 5-2, while East Fife beat Forfar Athletic 3-0.

As the Fifers move up to fifth in the League One table, the Loons remain a point behind Queen's Park at the foot of the table after a defeat in their first game since the sacking of manager Gary Bollan.

In Kirkcaldy, the leaders had to wait until late in the second half before grabbing the goals that extended their winning run to six matches.

Jason Thomson put the hosts ahead in the 74th minute when he tapped home from close range before Dario Zanatta's shot from outside the 18-yard box found the top corner close to the final whistle.

Thomas O'Brien put Arbroath ahead with a 16th-minute header in Stranraer and Danny Denholm doubled their lead before Ryan Thomson's close-range effort reduced the deficit.

McCord beat goalkeeper Cameron Belford to open his account for the afternoon before Denholm netted his second to make it 4-1 at the interval.

Midfielder McCord's second arrived four minutes into the second half and, after Scott Agnew pulled one back, he completed his hat-trick with a 68th-minute penalty.

Alan Trouten netted in each half for Albion Rovers to take his total to 13 goals in 12 appearances this season as the visitors dominated at Recreation Park.

Connor Shields' header opened the scoring for the Coatbridge side after only five minutes, while Sean Higgins and Joao Pereira Vitoria were also on target for the Wee Rovers.

Kris Renton and Scott Taggart replied in the second-half as Alloa briefly pulled it back to 3-2.

Forfar suffered their sixth-straight league defeat, with Mark Docherty scoring two penalties as the visitors ended the game with 10 men.

Chris Duggan opening the scoring after only four minutes and Docherty extended the lead from the spot before half-time.

The visitors lost Michael Kennedy to a second yellow card four minutes after the break for a foul on Nathan Flanagan and Docherty added a second spot-kick following David Cox's handball.

Jamie Adams and Lawrence Shankland were on target as Ayr won at Hampden Park.