Irish Premiership: Sykes double helps Glenavon see off Ards 3-1
Sykes double helps Glenavon see off Ards
Glenavon secure three points at home to Ards thanks to a double from Mark Sykes and a Johnny Taylor own goal.
Sykes scored a goal in each half, while Ards had the ball in the net at the start of the second half when they trailed 2-0, but their 'goal' was ruled out for offside.
Glenavon move up to third in the table, with Ards languishing near the bottom in 10th.