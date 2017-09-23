Glenavon secure three points at home to Ards thanks to a double from Mark Sykes and a Johnny Taylor own goal.

Sykes scored a goal in each half, while Ards had the ball in the net at the start of the second half when they trailed 2-0, but their 'goal' was ruled out for offside.

Glenavon move up to third in the table, with Ards languishing near the bottom in 10th.