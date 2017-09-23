Glenafton win on Scottish Cup debut and draw Deveronvale in round two
-
- From the section Football
Glenafton Athletic's debut in the Scottish Cup was a successful one as they swept Threave Rovers aside in the first round.
The Scottish Junior Cup champions scored twice in each half against their visitors from Castle Douglas.
Mick McCann put two well-taken goals into the bottom corner and another header nearly gave him a hat-trick.
Joe Andrew and Dale Moore added the others after the break at Loch Park for the New Cumnock men.
Glenafton's reward is a second round tie away to Highland League side Deveronvale.
Manager Craig McEwan guided Glens to a trophy treble last season and things were comfortable when McCann's effort found the far corner after eight minutes.
The Ayr-born forward doubled his tally with another calm finish from Connor Lynass's pass.
Andrew's goal was a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box, then Moore was on hand from close range to cap a straightforward day for Glenafton.
Elsewhere, there were big wins for Banks O'Dee, Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin, Selkirk and Spartans while Civil Service Strollers, Colville Park, Deveronvale, Edinburgh University, Formartine United, Fraserburgh, Keith, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Nairn County also progressed. Wick Academy's tie with Stirling University went to a replay following a 2-2 draw.
The remaining first round tie between BSC Glasgow and Dalbeattie Star takes place on Sunday.
All 10 Scottish League Two sides enter at the second round stage and Berwick Rangers have been drawn to face Annan Athletic. Results and draw below.
First round results
Banks O'Dee 4-0 Huntly
Brora Rangers 5-0 Girvan
Civil Service Strollers 2-1 Strathspey Thistle
Clachnacuddin 8-0 Fort William
Colville Park 2-1 Cumbernauld Colts
Deveronvale 3-1 Hawick Royal Albert
Edinburgh University 2-1 Lossiemouth
Edusport Academy 1-1 Rothes
Formartine United 2-1 Turriff United
Fraserburgh 2-1 Forres Mechanics
Gala Fairydean 0-2 Keith
Glenafton Athletic 4-0 Threave Rovers
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 3-2 Inverurie Loco Works
Nairn County 1-0 Whitehill Welfare
Selkirk 4-0 Gretna 2008
Spartans 3-0 Vale of Leithen
Wick Academy 2-2 Stirling University
Second round draw
Banks O'Dee v Selkirk
Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic
Buckie Thistle v BSC Glasgow/Dalbeattie Star
Civil Service Strollers v Brora Rangers
Cowdenbeath v East Kilbride
Deveronvale v Glenafton Athletic
Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir
Edinburgh University v Fraserburgh
Elgin City v Edusport Academy/Rothes
Formartine United v East Stirlingshire
Keith v Clyde
Montrose v Wick Academy/Stirling University
Nairn County v Cove Rangers
Peterhead v Colville Park
Spartans v Clachnacuddin
Stirling Albion v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
Ties to be played the weekend of 14 October