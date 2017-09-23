Glenafton win on Scottish Cup debut and draw Deveronvale in round two

Glenafton's Alan Cairns was part of their Junior Cup winning side last season

Glenafton Athletic's debut in the Scottish Cup was a successful one as they swept Threave Rovers aside in the first round.

The Scottish Junior Cup champions scored twice in each half against their visitors from Castle Douglas.

Mick McCann put two well-taken goals into the bottom corner and another header nearly gave him a hat-trick.

Joe Andrew and Dale Moore added the others after the break at Loch Park for the New Cumnock men.

Glenafton's reward is a second round tie away to Highland League side Deveronvale.

Manager Craig McEwan guided Glens to a trophy treble last season and things were comfortable when McCann's effort found the far corner after eight minutes.

The Ayr-born forward doubled his tally with another calm finish from Connor Lynass's pass.

Andrew's goal was a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box, then Moore was on hand from close range to cap a straightforward day for Glenafton.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for Banks O'Dee, Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin, Selkirk and Spartans while Civil Service Strollers, Colville Park, Deveronvale, Edinburgh University, Formartine United, Fraserburgh, Keith, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Nairn County also progressed. Wick Academy's tie with Stirling University went to a replay following a 2-2 draw.

The remaining first round tie between BSC Glasgow and Dalbeattie Star takes place on Sunday.

All 10 Scottish League Two sides enter at the second round stage and Berwick Rangers have been drawn to face Annan Athletic. Results and draw below.

First round results

Banks O'Dee 4-0 Huntly

Brora Rangers 5-0 Girvan

Civil Service Strollers 2-1 Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin 8-0 Fort William

Colville Park 2-1 Cumbernauld Colts

Deveronvale 3-1 Hawick Royal Albert

Edinburgh University 2-1 Lossiemouth

Edusport Academy 1-1 Rothes

Formartine United 2-1 Turriff United

Fraserburgh 2-1 Forres Mechanics

Gala Fairydean 0-2 Keith

Glenafton Athletic 4-0 Threave Rovers

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 3-2 Inverurie Loco Works

Nairn County 1-0 Whitehill Welfare

Selkirk 4-0 Gretna 2008

Spartans 3-0 Vale of Leithen

Wick Academy 2-2 Stirling University

Second round draw

Banks O'Dee v Selkirk

Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic

Buckie Thistle v BSC Glasgow/Dalbeattie Star

Civil Service Strollers v Brora Rangers

Cowdenbeath v East Kilbride

Deveronvale v Glenafton Athletic

Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir

Edinburgh University v Fraserburgh

Elgin City v Edusport Academy/Rothes

Formartine United v East Stirlingshire

Keith v Clyde

Montrose v Wick Academy/Stirling University

Nairn County v Cove Rangers

Peterhead v Colville Park

Spartans v Clachnacuddin

Stirling Albion v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

Ties to be played the weekend of 14 October