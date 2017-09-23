Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace must 'find aspirin' after Man City defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Palace have a lot of work to do - Hodgson

Manager Roy Hodgson said Crystal Palace face further heavy defeats after becoming the first side in the top four divisions to lose their opening six games of the season without scoring.

Palace were thrashed 5-0 at Manchester City in Hodgson's second Premier League game since succeeding Frank de Boer.

They face Manchester United on 30 September and Chelsea on 14 October.

"We've got to accept that we have been given a headache and we have to try to find the aspirin," said Hodgson.

"In the short term these defeats are staring us in the face as we are playing quality teams.

"We know there is a lot of work to do with this group and they know that too."

Former England boss Hodgson was appointed on 12 September following De Boer's sacking after only four league games in charge.

Palace were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at Selhurst Park in Hodgson's first match in charge, as they became the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five games without scoring.

They beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

'The lights went out'

Leroy Sane opened the scoring a minute before half-time, before Raheem Sterling struck twice in eight minutes early in the second half.

Sergio Aguero and substitute Fabian Delph completed the rout at Etihad Stadium.

"I knew when I came here I had a lot of work to do. I thought I was beginning to see the light at half-time, but the lights went out in the second half," said Hodgson.

"The goal before half-time was very damaging.

"At half-time to come in 1-0 down is a bit unfortunate. We'd played some good football.

"Two quick goals then and, when they get a few up, with their quality, passing and movement it becomes very difficult. We didn't defend anywhere near as well as we should."

Hodgson, who had been out of management since resigning as England boss after their defeat by Iceland in the last 16 at Euro 2016, signed a two-year-deal at Palace.

"I am learning about the team all the time and they are learning," said Hodgson.

"Our focus has to be in May. By the latter part of the season the players must know what we are looking for. They should feel stronger by then."