Fenerbahce 2-1 Besiktas
Five players were sent off as Fenerbahce beat Besiktas in an Istanbul derby featuring two goals and three red cards in the final five minutes.
Giuliano gave the hosts the lead and Vincent Janssen - on loan from Tottenham made it 2-0, before ex-Liverpool striker Ryan Babel pulled one back.
Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma was sent off for two yellows before Luis Neto was dismissed for bringing down a player through on goal just before half-time.
The visitors had Atiba Hutchinson sent off with five minutes left for two bookings.
Ismail Koybasi of Fenerbahce was then shown a red card for a dangerous tackle, before Oguzhan Ozyakup's second yellow card deep into injury time meant the visitors ended with eight players.
