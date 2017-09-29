Newcastle United v Liverpool

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005

TEAM NEWS

Aleksandar Mitrovic is available after suspension for Newcastle but the striker may not displace Joselu up front against Liverpool.

Florian Lejeune is a doubt with an ankle injury, while Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara remain out.

Liverpool welcome back Sadio Mane from a three-match ban, while Joe Gomez is set to start after being suspended for the draw with Spartak Moscow.

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Rafa Benitez's name will be sung, flags will wave and, pre-match at least, Newcastle fans will have every reason to feel good.

"Could two who have 'been bad' be key to a result that keeps the feeling?

"A contrite Jonjo Shelvey is itching to be recalled against his former club, and the Magpies might need his creativity.

"Aleksandar Mitrovic is available again too, and could be just the sort Liverpool's defence wouldn't want to see come into the game.

"The Reds main focus, as ever, is at the other end. They're almost certain to score - it's a question of how many will be enough to win."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I can't make us more clinical. It makes no sense to criticise finishing, it's about creating. I can't shoot from the bench.

"I have no problem with criticism, I only have a problem if people think we can't solve problems. We know where we have to do better.

"I'm not going to say 'Oh my God, these teams are so good and I must get a season ticket for Man United'."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle's defence is going to have to be one of their strengths this season, and under Rafael Benitez it will be.

It will be fascinating to see how Benitez sets his team up, and they will be very competitive, but I don't see them keeping his old club quiet.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won four and drawn one of their last six home games against Liverpool.

However, the Magpies' 72 defeats to the Reds is their most against any top-flight opponent.

There has not been a goalless draw in this fixture since 1974, a run of 67 meetings.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have suffered just two defeats in 15 league games at home, winning 10.

They could win three of their opening four home Premier League matches for the first time in 10 years.

Rafael Benitez is unbeaten in all four matches as a manager against Liverpool - beating them home and away in the Champions League with Valencia, and drawing with Chelsea and Newcastle.

Benitez won 134 points in his opening 74 league games as Liverpool manager - Jurgen Klopp has one point more over the same period.

Dwight Gayle scored four goals in four outings for Crystal Palace versus Liverpool - his best record against a Premier League opponent.

Liverpool

Liverpool have conceded 10 times in three away games - their worst record in the Premier League.

However, the Reds have won five of the last eight Premier League away matches, losing just once.

Philippe Coutinho has scored 16 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area for Liverpool.

Coutinho's four successful free kicks since the start of last season is the best individual record in the five major European leagues.

Daniel Sturridge has scored seven goals in seven starts against Newcastle.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League matches in October, winning 13.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 20% Probability of away win: 56%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.