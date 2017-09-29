Everton v Burnley

Oumar Niasse is pushing for a rare start for Everton after scoring three goals in two games in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Oumar Niasse could make just his third Premier League start in 20 months for Everton following his two goals as a substitute against Bournemouth.

Nikola Vlasic is in contention to make his full Premier League debut, but Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka are both fitness doubts.

Burnley have no new injury concerns, although Sam Vokes is pushing for a recall following the goalless draw with Huddersfield.

Nakhi Wells and Jon Walters remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Ian Dennis: "After a run of four straight defeats, Ronald Koeman said 'a win is always the best medicine when you're going through a challenging period', but it seems the Everton manager is still looking for the perfect remedy.

"This is their fourth successive home fixture and, while they're unbeaten in their last three, the boos at the final whistle on Thursday night after the 2-2 draw in the Europa League highlight the restless mood among supporters.

"Don't be surprised if Sean Dyche and his players add to Everton's frustrations. Burnley's last victory at Everton was in 1976 but they are unbeaten away from home this season in all competitions.

"Another victory would mean they already surpass their total of seven points away from home last season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Ronald Koeman following the Europa League draw with Apollon Limassol: "We are scared, we are afraid to play forward and that makes it difficult.

"Maybe sometimes there are not enough options to play forwards but even if there are no options, play the ball in the channel instead of back to the goalkeeper.

"We know what the fans like, that you go forward, and they don't like to see a team playing back, back. In the first 20 minutes every ball was back and then it's really difficult to create chances."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are still unbeaten on the road but I just get the feeling the Toffees will continue their improvement and get another home win.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have suffered just one home defeat to the Clarets since 1963, winning 10 of 14 subsequent encounters.

The Toffees have won four of the last five Premier League meetings.

The Clarets have only kept one clean sheet in the last 32 fixtures between the clubs.

Everton

Everton's 77th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth ended a run of 401 minutes without a Premier League goal.

Oumar Niasse's two goals in that match were his first in the Premier League for Everton since joining in January 2016 for £13.5m.

Niasse is now the club's top scorer with three in all competitions, despite playing just 59 minutes of football this season.

The Toffees have trailed for 239 minutes of Premier League action this season - only Crystal Palace, behind for 347 minutes, have fared worse.

They have won 11 of their last 13 Premier League home fixtures.

They could go 16 top-flight home matches without a draw for the first time since 1962 - a streak ended by a 2-2 stalemate with Burnley.

Wayne Rooney has won all 11 Premier League matches in which he has scored at Goodison Park - eight for Everton and three for Man United.

Everton are six points worse off than at the same stage last season.

Burnley

Burnley could remain unbeaten in their opening four top-flight away games for the first time since a six-game streak in 1966 - which included a 1-1 draw at Everton.

A win would leave Burnley on 12 points after seven games - their best start to a Premier League campaign.

They have gone four Premier League games without defeat for the first time since December 2014.

The Clarets have faced a league-high 115 shots in the Premier League - but only 4% have been scored.

An unrivalled 43% of their attempts on goal have come from a set piece.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 58% Probability of away win: 18%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.