Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Rodgers, Caixinha, Griffiths, Aberdeen, Motherwell, McGhee

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has accused Scott Brown of elbowing Alfredo Morelos during Celtic's Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers hailed his side's win against Rangers and says Celtic "can't win every game by five and six". (Various)

Brendan Rodgers has praised Leigh Griffiths' scoring rate as "exceptional" after the striker notched his 67th league goal for Celtic in the Old Firm derby win. (Various)

Pedro Caixinha insists his Rangers side remain a work in progress and has urged the club's supporters to be patient. "We never said we'd make a title challenge," he said. "We just said we'd take it game by game." (Sunday Mail)

Scott Brown and Pedro Caixinha exchanged words at half-time

Rangers defender James Tavernier praised teenage team-mate Ross McCrorie for a "cracking" Old Firm derby debut at Ibrox. "He didn't look out of place and Lee Hodson also did a good job," says Tavernier. (Sunday Mail)

Pedro Caixinha is off the mark with claims Scott Brown elbowed Alfredo Morelos, according to former referee Stephen Conroy. "For me, it was a case of six and two threes," says Conroy. (Sunday Mail)

Patrick Roberts says the lure of playing in the Champions League again was "a massive factor" in his decision to return to Celtic on loan from Manchester City. (Scottish Sun)

Anderlecht captain Sofiane Hanni believes the Champions League match against Celtic next week will be like a cup final. "If we beat them the chances of us finishing third in the group will have increased," he says. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen's Ryan Christie says the Dons were bullied by Motherwell in their midweek League Cup defeat and insists that won't be the case when the sides meet at Fir Park on Premiership duty this afternoon. (Various)

Mark McGhee wants a return to club management but won't compromise his role as assistant to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. "I'm demented at not working on a daily basis," says McGhee. "I don't want to do anything other than coach a football team." (Mail On Sunday)

Mark McGhee (left) is pining for the daily grind of club management

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has all the attributes to force his way into Belgium manager Roberto Martinez's 2018 World Cup squad, according to Brendan Rodgers. (Sunday Herald)