Motherwell 0-1 Aberdeen: Scott McKenna praised for big part in win

Kari Arnason and Scott McKenna were a winning duo in Aberdeen's defence

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has hailed Scott McKenna after the 20-year-old made his first start in more than a year in a 1-0 win away to Motherwell.

McKenna was paired with veteran Kari Arnason in central defence as McInnes changed his tactics after a 3-0 League Cup defeat on Thursday at Fir Park.

"Different ends of the spectrum, both young and old - Kari, experienced and seen a lot in his career, Scott just starting his career," said McInnes.

"But both were as good as each other."

McKenna, who also made his Scotland Under-21 debut this month, last played for the Dons as a substitute in August 2016 and made the last of his previous two starts three months earlier.

But McInnes decided he needed more height at the back to combat a Motherwell side for whom Louis Moult, who Aberdeen tried to sign this summer, scored twice in midweek.

"I thought, when the ball was going in our box, we seemed to have a bit more size about us," the manager told BBC Scotland

"I think McKenna can be really pleased with his performance, as can big Arnie, but everybody played their part.

"You'd expect two boys of that size to be good at winning headers and brave with their challenges, but there was also a lot of thought in communication there that pleases me for someone so young.

"I trust Scott McKenna. He's been getting better over the last few weeks and I think he'll have a very good career with us."

McInnes believes he made the right call in replacing Mark Reynolds and Dominic Ball with McKenna and Arnason, the 34-year-old who rejoined the Dons this summer from Omonia Nicosia.

Derek McInnes was able to nullify the threat of transfer target Louis Moult

"We knew prior to the double-header we had our work cut out - possibly didn't get the team quite right the other night and I think the team selected today was pragmatic, ready to deal with their threat more," he said.

"It wasn't the perfect, polished performance, but it was the type of performance that was required.

"We've had a really strong start in the league, but I think we had to right a few wrongs from the other night - not for anyone else but for ourselves.

"I think to a man we had the better players in Aberdeen shirts than Motherwell."

While Aberdeen move back up to second in the Scottish Premiership table, Motherwell miss a chance to move above Hibernian and Rangers and remain sixth.

Well manager Stephen Robinson said: "It was a tight game. Aberdeen had the better of the first 20 minutes then we dominated large parts of the game, especially the last half hour, when we were camped in their half.

"There was a big change in result but not in performance as there were a lot of things we did extremely well out there.

"The fact they were celebrating like they had won the league there, banging doors, perhaps shows you how far we've come.

"Their centre-halves handled our centre forwards better. That's probably the difference in the game."