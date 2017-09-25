Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham will be without suspended duo Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen for their Champions League Group H tie at Apoel Nicosia in Cyrpus.
Attacker Alli serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Gent in the Europa League in February.
Defender Vertonghen, meanwhile, was sent off in Spurs' 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.
Mousa Dembele is a doubt because of an ankle injury.
Tottenham are second in Group H following their opening group game win against Dortmund. Real Madrid are top on goal difference.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the first competitive meeting between Apoel and Tottenham.
- No Cypriot side has beaten English opposition in European competition in 12 attempts (D2 L10).
- In fact, Apoel's only previous encounter with an English club came in the 2009-10 Champions League group stages against Chelsea. The Cypriot team lost 1-0 in Nicosia before securing a 2-2 draw in London.
- Tottenham have faced Cypriot opposition more times than any other English club in European competition (Anorthosis Famagusta in the 2007-08 Uefa Cup first round, AEL Limassol in the 2014-15 Europa League play-offs). They've scored 12 goals and conceded only three in those four games (W3 D1).
- Apoel have lost 10 of their past 12 Champions League games (W1 D1). They have also failed to score in 10 of their past 13 outings, remaining goalless in each of their most recent five games.
- Apoel have never kept a clean sheet at home in the Champions League group stages (nine games).
- Apoel have progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League only once in their three previous appearances. They were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2011-12 campaign.
- Meanwhile, Tottenham are in the Champions League group stages for the third time after 2010-11 (quarter-finals) and 2016-17 (group stages). It's the first time they've reached it in consecutive seasons.
- Tottenham have never won their opening two games of a Champions League campaign. On matchday one against Dortmund, they converted three of their four shots on target.
- Despite playing only four games in his Champions League career, Harry Kane has already scored four goals. On matchday one against Dortmund, he was involved in all three Spurs goals, assisting the first and scoring the other two.