Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3.
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Bor Dortmd
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 36ToprakBooked at 52mins
- 15ToljanSubstituted forDahoudat 60'minutes
- 27Castro
- 8SahinSubstituted forWeiglat 60'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 10GötzeSubstituted forPulisicat 76'minutes
- 9Yarmolenko
- 17Aubameyang
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 5Bartra
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 23Kagawa
- 33Weigl
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 39mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 14Casemiro
- 10ModricBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 90+1'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 76'minutes
- 11BaleBooked at 29minsSubstituted forVázquezat 85'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 65,849
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3.
Attempt blocked. Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Delay in match Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a cross.
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nacho.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Mario Götze.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Booking
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
