Champions League - Group H
Bor Dortmd1Real Madrid3

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Bor Dortmd

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36ToprakBooked at 52mins
  • 15ToljanSubstituted forDahoudat 60'minutes
  • 27Castro
  • 8SahinSubstituted forWeiglat 60'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forPulisicat 76'minutes
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 20Philipp

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Bartra
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 23Kagawa
  • 33Weigl

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 39mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10ModricBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 76'minutes
  • 11BaleBooked at 29minsSubstituted forVázquezat 85'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Hakimi
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
Referee:
Björn Kuipers
Attendance:
65,849

Match Stats

Home TeamBor DortmdAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3.

Attempt blocked. Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.

Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from outside the box misses to the left.

Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.

Delay in match Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a cross.

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Nacho.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Mario Götze.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.

Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Booking

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla21105234
2Liverpool20203302
3Spartak Moscow20202202
4NK Maribor201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006066
2Shakt Donsk210123-13
3Napoli21014313
4Feyenoord200217-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas22005146
2FC Porto21014313
3Monaco201114-31
4RB Leipzig201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22006156
2Tottenham22006156
3Bor Dortmd200226-40
4Apoel Nic200206-60
View full Champions League tables

