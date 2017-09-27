Attempt missed. Diogo Figueiras (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Juventus v Olympiakos
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 27Sturaro
- 15Barzagli
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 30Bentancur
- 14Matuidi
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 9Higuaín
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
Olympiakos
- 24Proto
- 77Figueiras
- 40Engels
- 43Nikolaou
- 23Koutris
- 4Romao
- 44Zdjelar
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 90Pardo
- 29Emenike
- 92de Freita Couto Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Choutesiotis
- 3Botia
- 6Tachtsidis
- 7Fortounis
- 10Marin
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 31Nabouhane
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos).
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Silvio Proto.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Dimitris Nikolaou.
Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Sebá (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Emenike (Olympiakos).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos).
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitris Nikolaou (Olympiakos).
Offside, Olympiakos. Silvio Proto tries a through ball, but Felipe Pardo is caught offside.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Diogo Figueiras (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sebá (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Sasa Zdjelar (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Leonardo Koutris (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emmanuel Emenike (Olympiakos).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Felipe Pardo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Olympiakos).
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebá (Olympiakos).