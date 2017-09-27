Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Line-ups
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92Piccini
- 4Coates
- 22Mathieu
- 5Fábio CoentrãoBooked at 26mins
- 14Carvalho
- 16Battaglia
- 77Batalha MartinsBooked at 6mins
- 8Borges Fernandes
- 9Acuña
- 88Doumbia
Substitutes
- 3Silva
- 10Ruíz
- 11César Zanaki
- 18Salin
- 25Petrovic
- 28Dost
- 55Pereira Figueiredo
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Iniesta
- 9L Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 15Paulinho
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Booking
Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cristiano Piccini.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Piccini (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Battaglia.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Piccini (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon).
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Jeremy Mathieu tries a through ball, but Seydou Doumbia is caught offside.