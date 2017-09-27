Champions League - Group A
Basel2Benfica0

FC Basel v Benfica

Line-ups

Basel

  • 1Vaclik
  • 17Suchy
  • 36Akanji
  • 23Balanta
  • 5Lang
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Zuffi
  • 28Petretta
  • 11Steffen
  • 9van Wolfswinkel
  • 19Oberlin

Substitutes

  • 13Salvi
  • 20Serey Dié
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 25Riveros Galeano
  • 30Itten
  • 31Schmid
  • 33Bua

Benfica

  • 12Julio César
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 4Luisão
  • 33Jardel
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 22Cervi
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 9Jiménez

Substitutes

  • 6Carvalho Souza
  • 7Samaris
  • 11Barbosa Almeida
  • 14Seferovic
  • 18Salvio
  • 27Rafa Silva
  • 30Semedo Varela
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamBaselAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Basel).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Basel).

Goal!

Goal! Basel 2, Benfica 0. Dimitri Oberlin (Basel) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renato Steffen with a through ball following a fast break.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marek Suchy (Basel).

Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Basel).

Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).

Raoul Petretta (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jonas (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

Foul by Franco Cervi (Benfica).

Marek Suchy (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Basel 1, Benfica 0. Michael Lang (Basel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Dimitri Oberlin (Basel) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22005056
2CSKA210123-13
3Basel210123-13
4Benfica200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG22006066
2Bayern Mun21013123
3Anderlecht201103-31
4Celtic201105-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21106064
2Roma21102114
3Atl Madrid20200002
4FK Qarabag200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21103034
2Sporting21103214
3Olympiakos201123-11
4Juventus201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla21105234
2Liverpool20203302
3Spartak Moscow20202202
4NK Maribor201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006066
2Shakt Donsk210123-13
3Napoli21014313
4Feyenoord200217-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas22005146
2FC Porto21014313
3Monaco201114-31
4RB Leipzig201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22006156
2Tottenham22006156
3Bor Dortmd200226-40
4Apoel Nic200206-60
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

