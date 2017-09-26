CSKA Moscow v Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in four previous Champions League games against CSKA Moscow

Manchester United will be without midfielders Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba for Wednesday's Champions League match at CSKA Moscow.

Fellaini has a damaged ankle after a Shane Long challenge in last Saturday's Premier League victory at Southampton.

Pogba has not played since a Champions League win over Basel on 12 September because of a hamstring problem.

Carrick is also injured, while defender Phil Jones can play after a European suspension - but will not feature.

United, unbeaten in eight games this season, and CSKA both won their opening Group A games. While the Red Devils were beating Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford, the Russians won 2-1 away to Benfica in Portugal.

United boss Jose Mourinho said Fellaini's injury "could have been much worse" but expects the Belgium international to be back in action soon.

"Fellaini was lucky," he added.

Mourinho did not reveal what the injury was to 36-year-old Carrick, who has made just one appearance this season.

"I won't have Fellaini, I won't have Pogba, we won't have Carrick, so all three midfield players that we lose for this match," he said.

Man Utd 'have to be humble'

With several key players missing, Mourinho has urged his team to show patience in Russia.

"If the opponent has moments of superiority we have to be humble like we were against Southampton and cope with the difficult moments of the game," said the Portuguese.

"In the second half we had to be humble and accept the opponent was on an high and we had to fight hard.

"It was a mixture of our quality and dominating like we do but accepting when the opponent has a strong moment you have to cope with it."

Mourinho said CSKA will provide his side with a stern test on Wednesday (19:45 BST kick-off) but believes they can return with three points.

"We are going to have a team with quality, with balance and to try to win the match," he added.

"I always like to be back here because Moscow is a beautiful city. Every time I come it's better, so I have to say that it's a pleasure.

"I think it's the best CSKA side that I will have faced."

How likely are Man Utd to progress?

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Manchester United's routine win against Group A's weakest side Basel was expected but United's chance of progress increases by 10% due to having those points in the bag, and because the second strongest team in the group, Benfica, lost at home."

