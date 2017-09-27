Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe following a fast break.
Paris Saint Germain v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 6Verratti
- 8Motta
- 25Rabiot
- 29Mbappe
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 7Lucas Moura
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 23Draxler
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichBooked at 23mins
- 8Javi Martínez
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 24Tolisso
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 23Vidal
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 7Ribéry
- 10Robben
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 29Coman
- 36Früchtl
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Neymar.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Martínez following a corner.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, FC Bayern München 0. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.