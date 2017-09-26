Champions League - Group C
Atl Madrid19:45Chelsea
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois won the Copa del Rey during a loan spell at Atletico - as well as La Liga and the Europa League
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois won the Copa del Rey during a loan spell at Atletico - as well as La Liga and the Europa League

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is the only player missing for Wednesday's Champions League group match at Atletico Madrid.

England international Drinkwater has a calf injury and is out until October.

La Liga side Atletico have agreed a deal with Chelsea to re-sign the 28-year-old Spain striker Diego Costa.

However, the move will not be completed until January and is subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.

Courtois back on familiar territory

Chelsea arrived in Madrid with five Spaniards in their squad - defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Pedro, and forward Alvaro Morata.

There is also a lot of attention on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 25-year-old Belgium international spent three seasons on loan at Atletico before becoming Chelsea's number one.

In 2011-12, Courtois helped Diego Simeone's side beat Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League final before winning the Copa del Rey the following season after victory over city rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Courtois also played in all but one game as Atletico won the league title in 2014.

How likely are Chelsea to progress?

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Chelsea, like Manchester City and Manchester United, faced the weakest team in their group two weeks ago. So, although the scoreline was impressive, it has only slightly moved their chance of reaching the last 16, up to 74%.

"Chelsea's results against Atletico Madrid and Roma in the next two matches will make more of an impression on their chance of going through."

Chelsea

MATCH FACTS

  • Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their past four competitive games against Chelsea (W2 D2).
  • Under Simeone, Atletico Madrid have won 18 of their 23 Champions League home matches.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their past nine Champions League away games against Spanish opposition (W2 D7), drawing the past five.
  • The Blues have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League 13 times in their previous 14 appearances.
  • Chelsea have lost only one of their past 14 Champions League group games.
  • This will be Simeone's 50th match as manager in the Champions League. His teams have conceded an average of 0.65 goals per game, the best ratio among managers with 20 or more games in the competition.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th September 2017

View all Champions League fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11003033
2CSKA11002113
3Benfica100112-10
4Basel100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris SG11005053
2Bayern Mun11003033
3Anderlecht100103-30
4Celtic100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea11006063
2Atl Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4FK Qarabag100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sporting11003213
3Olympiakos100123-10
4Juventus100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla10102201
2Spartak Moscow10101101
3Liverpool10102201
4NK Maribor10101101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2Shakt Donsk11002113
3Napoli100112-10
4Feyenoord100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2Monaco10101101
3RB Leipzig10101101
4FC Porto100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11003033
2Tottenham11003123
3Bor Dortmd100113-20
4Apoel Nic100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport