Two jailed for life over 2015 Egyptian stadium deaths

Fans used fireworks to set vehicles on fire after the clashes

An Egyptian court jailed two people for life on Sunday over violence that led to a deadly football stadium stampede in Cairo in February 2015.

At least 19 people died in the disaster after police fired tear gas at fans as they tried to push their way into Cairo's Air Defence stadium

Twelve others have sentenced to between two and 10 years for their part in the tragedy, two others were acquitted.

The incident occurred ahead of a match between as Zamalek and Enppi.

The game was one of the first top-flight matches that fans were allowed to attend after a ban on supporters after more than 70 people died in stadium riots in Port Said in 2012.

The defendants faced charges including murder, thuggery and vandalism, and were accused of clashing with police, leading to the stampede.

As well as the two life sentences, three were given 10 years, five got seven years, three were jailed for three years each and one received a two-year sentence.

All of the accused were in court for the verdict which can still be appealed.

The government reinstated the ban after the 2015 stadium deaths in the capital and since then fans have only been allowed to attend selected international games and some continental club games.