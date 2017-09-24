Old Firm derby: Celtic keeper Craig Gordon praised for 'vital' save

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon thwarted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been praised for his "vital" save in his side Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox.

Gordon denied Rangers striker with a point-blank save soon after Tom Rogic had opened the scoring in the 2-0 win.

"Craig made a top-drawer save to keep it at 1-0," Lustig told Celtic TV. "You need a really good keeper in these games and we have got that in Craig.

"His save was vital. Maybe, had they gone to 1-1, it could have been a different game."

Celtic's victory opened up an eight-point gap on their Old Firm rivals and Brendan Rodgers' side are two clear of second-placed Aberdeen following their victory at Motherwell.

Gordon reacted to beat away Morelos' header after Kenny Miller had headed the ball back across goal.

"Maybe Rangers had a short two or three-minute spell just after we scored, but after that, we were really comfortable," said Lustig.

"But, from that moment on, we proved we're the best team again."

Looking ahead to the midweek trip to Belgium to face Anderlecht in the Champions League, Lustig hopes Celtic bounce back from their 5-0 mauling by Paris St-Germain.

"We know it's a massive game on Wednesday, especially as we were not satisfied with the game against PSG," he added.

"We want to be in Europe after New Year, so hopefully we can grab some points and play some good football."