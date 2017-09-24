Rangers: Old Firm debutant Ross McCrorie 'will be cracking defender'

Ross McCrorie (left) made his first start for Rangers against Celtic

James Tavernier has backed up Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha's claim that 19-year-old Ross McCrorie will become a special central defender.

The teenager impressed Rangers right-back Tavernier in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Celtic.

"I thought young Ross had a cracking game for his Old Firm debut," he said.

"He showed great signs of being a promising young player. As long as he keeps his head down and works hard, he'll be a cracking centre back."

It was the Scotland Under-21 international's second appearance - and first start - for the Ibrox club as he stood in for Bruno Alves.

His first had come as a substitute in their midweek League Cup win over Partick Thistle after replacing the injured Portuguese international.

Afterwards, Caixinha had said that McCrorie "is going to be one of the best centre-halves in history, not just for this club but for this country".

After the teenager's appearance in the first Old Firm derby of the season, Tavernier said: "He didn't look out of place.

Bruno Alves was replaced with Ross McCrorie through injury in midweek

"Ross works hard in training and did really well in the pre-season games and coming on against Partick."

Alves jetted out to Spain ahead of Saturday's game to have his calf tear assessed by the same medics who treat Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangers now trail Brendan Rodgers' Celtic by eight points and Caixinha will be keen to have the 35-year-old back in his side in time for Friday's trip to face Hamilton Academical.

However, Caixinha insists he has a more-than-able deputy in McCrorie.

"Bruno has a Grade One on his calf, so he's doing an intensive programme with Cristiano Ronaldo's physio in Madrid," said the manager.

"He started on Friday and we hope to have him back on Monday to do tests to see if he's able to play next Friday.

"But McCrorie is a player I don't have doubts about. I like Ross a lot and he did really well.

"He didn't shake and didn't fail the test. That's his mentality. He did his job okay on Saturday."