Falkirk: Peter Houston exits as manager after poor start to season

Peter Houston has departed his post as Falkirk manager following a poor start to the Scottish Championship season.

The 59-year-old's side sit second bottom of the table without a win having lost 2-0 at home to promoted Livingston on Saturday.

Houston's side lost in the promotion play-offs two seasons in a row and were expected to challenge again.

But the Bairns and Houston have announced that his three-year reign as boss has ended by "mutual arrangement".

Assistants James McDonaugh and Alan Maybury also leave "with immediate effect".

Houston said in a club website statement: "We are disappointed with the start to the season and the board and I have come to a mutual agreement that, to get the club moving again, it is best that someone fresh is brought in.

"It has been a decent three or so years; there have been some real highlights, including reaching the Scottish Cup final and finishing second, but we just fell short of the goals that we all hoped we could achieve.

"It wasn't down to lack of effort and I've got to thank the players again for all they have put in."

Technical director Alex Smith, the former Ross County and Dundee United manager, becomes interim manager for a second time and will be assisted by senior players Mark Kerr and Lee Miller along with academy director Michael McArdle.

Falkirk say their "board will take time" to find the right permanent replacement as chair Margaret Lang praised the outgoing management team.

"We are all extremely disappointed that we haven't been able to progress forward this season," he said.

"I have nothing but admiration for the job all three have done for our club and wish them the very best in the next chapters of their careers.

"We will now work to recruit the best possible management team to get the club back to winning matches, climbing the Championship table and moving towards the Premiership."

Houston, who previously managed Dundee United, took over at Falkirk Stadium in 2014.

After finishing fifth in his first season in charge, they twice finished runners-up and also reached the Scottish Cup final in 2015, when they lost to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.