Ady Pennock: Gillingham head coach leaves League One club by mutual consent

Ady Pennock won just six of his 32 games in charge of Gillingham

Gillingham head coach Ady Pennock has left the Kent side by mutual consent with the club 22nd in League One.

He was appointed as Justin Edinburgh's successor in January and guided the Gills to 20th in the third tier, a place and a point above the drop zone.

Pennock was allowed to stay in the role this summer, with ex-boss Peter Taylor returning as director of football.

However, Gillingham have won just one of their nine league games this term and lost 3-0 at Rochdale on Saturday.

Coach Jamie Day has also left the club, who say chairman Paul Scally will release a statement later on Monday.

Pennock was popular at the club, having captained the side to promotion via the third-tier play-offs as a player in 2000, but the former Forest Green Rovers boss won just six of his 32 games in charge overall.

Gillingham narrowly avoided relegation last season and, having lost attacking midfielder Bradley Dack to Blackburn at the start of the season, they have struggled so far this campaign, scoring just six goals in nine games.

The Gills host fifth-placed Scunthorpe in League One on Tuesday.