Rob Maclean: Brown masters Rangers, McCrorie and McKenna shape up and Maclean improvises

Celtic captain Scott Brown dominated the Old Firm game as his side won 2-0 at Ibrox

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Brown's Old Firm masterclass

Credit to Pedro Caixinha. He got closer to Scott Brown than most of his players when the Rangers manager squared up to the Celtic skipper as the half-time whistle blew at Ibrox on Saturday.

Brown delivered an Old Firm masterclass as Scottish football's Invincibles stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 57 matches.

And, worryingly for Rangers, he didn't have to hit anything like top gear to dominate the big-match midfield. The massively influential Brown was rarely troubled as he ran the show from start to finish and led Celtic to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Popularity with opponents has never been high among his priorities, but the level of dislike towards him has a direct link to the quality of his performances.

Most football fans, if they're being honest with themselves, would want a Scott Brown in their team.

McCrorie and McKenna double up

Highlights: Motherwell 0-1 Aberdeen

McCrorie and McKenna; it's got a certain ring to it. I wonder if they might be a central defensive double act for Scotland somewhere down the line.

Now I realise I'm getting completely carried away at this point after the pair of them - Ross McCrorie for Rangers and Scott McKenna for Aberdeen - produced top performances over the weekend.

And we all tend to get a little bit over-excited when we see the emergence of promising players who could fill a problem position for the national team.

But there's no doubt the two under-21 internationals, 19-year-old McCrorie and 20-year-old McKenna, caught the eye. Let's hope they can both get an extended run of first-team football.

Maclean's startling improvisation

Highlights: St Johnstone 2-1 Hamilton Academical

It won't be among the nominations for goal of the season, but Steven Maclean's sit-down special in St Johnstone's 2-1 defeat of Hamilton Accies on Saturday deserves some sort of award.

The St Johnstone striker was on his backside in the six-yard box having just seen a goal-bound header clawed off the line by goalkeeper Garry Woods when the loose ball dropped in front of him.

Playing keepy-up while sitting down takes a bit of doing, but Steven turned on the style, flicked the ball up on to his head, then stretched out to volley it into the net for an amazing equaliser.

Three Hamilton defenders clearly enjoyed Maclean's improvisation as well. They stood and watched. You should have a look as well if you haven't seen our coverage already.

Morgan attracts more suitors

St Mirren's Lewis Morgan celebrates one his two goals against Queen of the South

St Mirren must surely get an offer they can't refuse for rising star Lewis Morgan by the time the January transfer window comes around.

In the summer, the bidding went only as far as around £200,000 and the Paisley club were happy to hold on to their biggest asset as he entered the final year of his contract.

But the queue of prospective buyers for Morgan, who turns 21 next Saturday when Saints play Brechin City, has grown considerably.

His two goals on Sunday in the 3-1 defeat of Queen of the South were his seventh and eighth of the season and helped St Mirren to within a point of Championship leaders Dunfermline Athletic.

Saints fans would love Morgan to stay for the rest of the campaign and bolster their bid for promotion. Financial reality will surely dictate otherwise.