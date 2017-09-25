Antrim appoint Lenny Harbinson as new football manager

Lenny Harbinson guided St Gall's to All-Ireland club success in 2010

Former All-Ireland winning boss with St Gall's, Lenny Harbinson, has been appointed Antrim's new manager.

Harbinson, currently in charge of Armagh club Ballymacnab Round Towers, has been given a three-year term with a review at the end of each season.

He takes over from Frank Fitzsimons and Gearoid Adams who were joint managers of the Saffrons for two years.

Adams decided to leave when the county announced it would seek nominations for the post of football manager.

Lamh Dhearg club man Fitzsimons initially allowed his name to go forward, but then withdrew from the managerial selection process.

Harbinson, a former Antrim player, guided St Galls to the All-Ireland club title in 2010.