Tomer Hemed: Brighton forward charged over DeAndre Yedlin incident

Tomer Hemed scored his second Premier League goal of the season against Newcastle

Brighton forward Tomer Hemed has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association over an incident in Sunday's game against Newcastle.

Hemed, who scored the winner in his side's 1-0 victory, is alleged to have stamped on defender DeAndre Yedlin in the 88th minute.

He has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

The 30-year-old Israel striker could face a three-match suspension if found guilty.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton defended his player, saying any contact would have been accidental.

"My very first impression is there was no intent," said the former Newcastle manager. "There has been contact but my first impression is no intent and, knowing the individual, I would say no intent."

Off-the-ball incidents that are not seen by match officials at the time are referred to a panel for assessment.

Each member of the panel is a former elite referee and they will review the video footage independently of each another to determine whether they consider it worthy of a red card.

For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.