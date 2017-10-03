National League
Guiseley1Macclesfield2

Guiseley v Macclesfield Town

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 1Maxted
  • 2Brown
  • 25Atkinson
  • 8Hatfield
  • 29Freestone
  • 5Palmer
  • 10Rooney
  • 28Lenighan
  • 11MolyneuxBooked at 57minsSubstituted forThompsonat 78'minutes
  • 19OdejayiSubstituted forHaworthat 67'minutes
  • 30Fondop-Talom

Substitutes

  • 4Wesolowski
  • 6Lawlor
  • 9Thompson
  • 18Mulhern
  • 31Haworth

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 4Lowe
  • 7Durrell
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 5Pilkington
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker
  • 11Lloyd
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forMarshat 78'minutes
  • 16HancoxSubstituted forArthurat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Marsh
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 20Burgess
  • 22Arthur
Referee:
Joseph Johnson

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Reece Thompson replaces Lee Molyneux.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Tyrone Marsh replaces Scott Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Andy Haworth replaces Kayode Odejayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Koby Arthur replaces Mitch Hancox.

Booking

Lee Molyneux (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Mike Fondop-Talom (Guiseley).

Goal!

Goal! Guiseley 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United148241917226
2Woking148152219325
3Aldershot147342113824
4Dover147341710724
5Macclesfield147341515024
6Dag & Red146532618823
7Wrexham14653117423
8Maidstone United146441916322
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146351916321
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Gateshead144641613318
15Hartlepool144551214-217
16Leyton Orient135261822-417
17Eastleigh133731312116
18Tranmere1344599016
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142751415-113
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14176924-1510
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
Top Stories