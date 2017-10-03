Goal! Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).
Guiseley v Macclesfield Town
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1Maxted
- 2Brown
- 25Atkinson
- 8Hatfield
- 29Freestone
- 5Palmer
- 10Rooney
- 28Lenighan
- 11MolyneuxBooked at 57minsSubstituted forThompsonat 78'minutes
- 19OdejayiSubstituted forHaworthat 67'minutes
- 30Fondop-Talom
Substitutes
- 4Wesolowski
- 6Lawlor
- 9Thompson
- 18Mulhern
- 31Haworth
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 4Lowe
- 7Durrell
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 5Pilkington
- 18Whitehead
- 23Whitaker
- 11Lloyd
- 9WilsonSubstituted forMarshat 78'minutes
- 16HancoxSubstituted forArthurat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Marsh
- 12Ramsbottom
- 15Kennedy
- 20Burgess
- 22Arthur
- Referee:
- Joseph Johnson
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Reece Thompson replaces Lee Molyneux.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Tyrone Marsh replaces Scott Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Andy Haworth replaces Kayode Odejayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Koby Arthur replaces Mitch Hancox.
Booking
Lee Molyneux (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Mike Fondop-Talom (Guiseley).
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
