National League
Chester0Woking2

Chester v Woking

Line-ups

Chester

  • 1Lynch
  • 2Halls
  • 5McCombeSubstituted forBellat 82'minutes
  • 8ShawSubstituted forTurnbullat 66'minutes
  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 6Astles
  • 4James
  • 17Dawson
  • 7MahonSubstituted forDaviesat 20'minutes
  • 20Akintunde
  • 10HannahBooked at 24mins

Substitutes

  • 8Turnbull
  • 12Davies
  • 14Joyce
  • 15Bell
  • 27Sheron

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 21Young
  • 5Staunton
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 14SaraivaSubstituted forStojsavljevicat 71'minutes
  • 15Wynter
  • 8Isaac
  • 12CarterBooked at 26mins
  • 7BawlingSubstituted forWardat 66'minutes
  • 11Charles-Cook
  • 20PhilpotBooked at 75minsSubstituted forEffiongat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Orlu
  • 9Effiong
  • 17Appau
  • 23Ward
  • 24Stojsavljevic
Referee:
Glen Hart

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Nyal Bell replaces John McCombe.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Inih Effiong replaces Jamie Philpot.

Booking

Jamie Philpot (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Lazar Stojsavljevic replaces Fabio Saraiva.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Woking 2. Jamie Philpot (Woking).

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Joe Ward replaces Bobson Bawling.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Paul Turnbull replaces Tom Shaw.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Woking 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Woking 1.

Booking

Charlie Carter (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ross Hannah (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Liam Davies replaces Craig Mahon.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Woking 1. Kane Ferdinand (Woking).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United148241917226
2Woking148152219325
3Aldershot147342113824
4Dover147341710724
5Macclesfield147341515024
6Dag & Red146532618823
7Wrexham14653117423
8Maidstone United146441916322
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146351916321
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Gateshead144641613318
15Hartlepool144551214-217
16Leyton Orient135261822-417
17Eastleigh133731312116
18Tranmere1344599016
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142751415-113
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14176924-1510
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
