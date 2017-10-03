Chester v Woking

Substitution, Chester FC. Nyal Bell replaces John McCombe.
Chester
- 1Lynch
- 2Halls
- 5McCombeSubstituted forBellat 82'minutes
- 8ShawSubstituted forTurnbullat 66'minutes
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 6Astles
- 4James
- 17Dawson
- 7MahonSubstituted forDaviesat 20'minutes
- 20Akintunde
- 10HannahBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 8Turnbull
- 12Davies
- 14Joyce
- 15Bell
- 27Sheron
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 21Young
- 5Staunton
- 22Ferdinand
- 14SaraivaSubstituted forStojsavljevicat 71'minutes
- 15Wynter
- 8Isaac
- 12CarterBooked at 26mins
- 7BawlingSubstituted forWardat 66'minutes
- 11Charles-Cook
- 20PhilpotBooked at 75minsSubstituted forEffiongat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Orlu
- 9Effiong
- 17Appau
- 23Ward
- 24Stojsavljevic
- Referee:
- Glen Hart
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Inih Effiong replaces Jamie Philpot.
Booking
Jamie Philpot (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Lazar Stojsavljevic replaces Fabio Saraiva.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, Woking 2. Jamie Philpot (Woking).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Joe Ward replaces Bobson Bawling.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Paul Turnbull replaces Tom Shaw.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Woking 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Woking 1.
Booking
Charlie Carter (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Hannah (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Liam Davies replaces Craig Mahon.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 0, Woking 1. Kane Ferdinand (Woking).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
