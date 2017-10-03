Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Devante Rodney.
Hartlepool United v Barrow
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 2Magnay
- 23Laing
- 14Woods
- 17Deverdics
- 5Harrison
- 4Featherstone
- 18Hawkins
- 7DonaldsonSubstituted forOatesat 29'minutes
- 21RodneyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMunnsat 66'minutes
- 12Franks
Substitutes
- 3Adams
- 8Munns
- 10Thorne
- 11Oates
- 27Simpson
Barrow
- 12Dixon
- 21Barthram
- 3Jones
- 8Harvey
- 16Thompson
- 5Dunne
- 19Diagne
- 18Hughes
- 23Gomis
- 9White
- 20Harrison
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 11Bauress
- 15Panayiotou
- 17Bignot
- 22Makoma
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
Substitution
Booking
Devante Rodney (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Barrow 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Barrow 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rhys Oates replaces Ryan Donaldson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
