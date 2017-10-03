National League
Hartlepool0Barrow0

Hartlepool United v Barrow

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2Magnay
  • 23Laing
  • 14Woods
  • 17Deverdics
  • 5Harrison
  • 4Featherstone
  • 18Hawkins
  • 7DonaldsonSubstituted forOatesat 29'minutes
  • 21RodneyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMunnsat 66'minutes
  • 12Franks

Substitutes

  • 3Adams
  • 8Munns
  • 10Thorne
  • 11Oates
  • 27Simpson

Barrow

  • 12Dixon
  • 21Barthram
  • 3Jones
  • 8Harvey
  • 16Thompson
  • 5Dunne
  • 19Diagne
  • 18Hughes
  • 23Gomis
  • 9White
  • 20Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 17Bignot
  • 22Makoma
Referee:
Joe Hull

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Devante Rodney.

Booking

Devante Rodney (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Barrow 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Barrow 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rhys Oates replaces Ryan Donaldson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United148241917226
2Woking148152219325
3Aldershot147342113824
4Dover147341710724
5Macclesfield147341515024
6Dag & Red146532618823
7Wrexham14653117423
8Maidstone United146441916322
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146351916321
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Gateshead144641613318
15Hartlepool144551214-217
16Leyton Orient135261822-417
17Eastleigh133731312116
18Tranmere1344599016
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142751415-113
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14176924-1510
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
View full National League table

Top Stories