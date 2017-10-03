Kevin Lokko (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Aldershot Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 22ReynoldsBooked at 5mins
- 3Alexander
- 19McDonnell
- 8Oyeleke
- 5Evans
- 16GallagherBooked at 61mins
- 20Arthur
- 26RobertSubstituted forRoweat 74'minutes
- 10McClureSubstituted forOkojieat 46'minutes
- 7FenelonSubstituted forKellermanat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12De Havilland
- 14Okojie
- 17Kellerman
- 18Rowe
- 25Smith
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 18LokkoBooked at 83mins
- 19Ling
- 6RobinsonSubstituted forRomainat 54'minutes
- 4Doe
- 2Nunn
- 5Robson
- 17Boucaud
- 25WhitelySubstituted forHowellat 72'minutes
- 11Okenabirhie
- 10FerrierBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 7Howell
- 8Adams
- 12Romain
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Fabien Robert.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Corey Whitely.
Booking
Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Dismissal
Jake Gallagher (Aldershot Town) is shown the red card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Romain replaces Matt Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shaun Okojie replaces Matt McClure.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Adam McDonnell (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Callum Reynolds (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
