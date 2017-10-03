National League
Aldershot1Dag & Red0

Aldershot Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 22ReynoldsBooked at 5mins
  • 3Alexander
  • 19McDonnell
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 5Evans
  • 16GallagherBooked at 61mins
  • 20Arthur
  • 26RobertSubstituted forRoweat 74'minutes
  • 10McClureSubstituted forOkojieat 46'minutes
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forKellermanat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12De Havilland
  • 14Okojie
  • 17Kellerman
  • 18Rowe
  • 25Smith

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 18LokkoBooked at 83mins
  • 19Ling
  • 6RobinsonSubstituted forRomainat 54'minutes
  • 4Doe
  • 2Nunn
  • 5Robson
  • 17Boucaud
  • 25WhitelySubstituted forHowellat 72'minutes
  • 11Okenabirhie
  • 10FerrierBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 7Howell
  • 8Adams
  • 12Romain
  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
Referee:
Peter Wright

Live Text

Booking

Kevin Lokko (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Fabien Robert.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Corey Whitely.

Booking

Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Dismissal

Jake Gallagher (Aldershot Town) is shown the red card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Romain replaces Matt Robinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shaun Okojie replaces Matt McClure.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0. Adam McDonnell (Aldershot Town).

Booking

Callum Reynolds (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United148241917226
2Woking148152219325
3Aldershot147342113824
4Dover147341710724
5Macclesfield147341515024
6Dag & Red146532618823
7Wrexham14653117423
8Maidstone United146441916322
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146351916321
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Gateshead144641613318
15Hartlepool144551214-217
16Leyton Orient135261822-417
17Eastleigh133731312116
18Tranmere1344599016
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142751415-113
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14176924-1510
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
