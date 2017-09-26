Anderlecht coach: Celtic ties 'key' to third place in Champions League Group B

Nicolas Frutos has taken temporary charge of Anderlecht following Rene Weiler's sacking

Champions League Group B: Anderlecht v Celtic Venue: Constant Vanden Stock Stadium Date: Wednesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Caretaker coach Nicolas Frutos says Anderlecht's meeting with Celtic will be "key to deciding who finishes third" in Champions League Group B.

Frutos, in interim charge following the sacking of Rene Weiler, says the same is true of the Belgian side's trip to Glasgow on 5 December.

Anderlecht host the Scottish champions on Wednesday and both sides are looking for their first points in the group.

"Of course we are favourites because we are at home," said Frutos.

"If Celtic were at home in Glasgow they would be the favourites.

"Both teams know they can get points in this game, though."

Anderlecht were away from home for their group opener and had Sven Kums sent off as they lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich while Paris St-Germain won 5-0 at Celtic Park.

Weiler was dismissed last week, months after leading Anderlecht to the Belgian top-flight title. His side had recorded two wins in their opening seven league games.

On Saturday, Anderlecht beat hosts Waasland-Beveren 2-1 - the same day as Celtic's 2-0 win over Glasgow rivals Rangers at Ibrox.

"Celtic play a very good collective game," said Frutos. "They are physical but I wouldn't say their style is 100% Scottish like it was before.

"They are still physical but they have quality players like Patrick Roberts and the captain [Scott Brown], who has been there forever.

"They have a good mix of experienced players and have speed up front. They play a modern type of game with physical force and organisation at the back. They will work hard and so will we.

"Of course we know this game and the one in Glasgow will be key to deciding who finishes third.

"But we also know that the Champions League involves six finals and we have to perform to our best in each of them."

Anderlecht defender Olivier Deschacht (far right) says the current side lacks "balance"

Veteran defender Olivier Deschacht, 36, was part of an Anderlecht side that beat and lost to Martin O'Neill's Celtic in the Champions League 14 years ago.

"My best memory was in the home game against Celtic back in 2003," said the former Belgium player.

"It was my first victory in the Champions League and against an excellent Glasgow Celtic side. They had Henrik Larsson up front and he was one of the best forwards of that moment.

"We had to play with 10 men for a long time after Glen de Boeck was given a red card in the first half but we got the win and for that reason it's my favourite memory.

"It's very difficult to compare that period with today, though. It's more than 10 years since that game but our side was better back then.

"We had more balance. We had a big guy in Yves Vanderhaeghe in midfield and Vincent Kompany at the back. We also had Aruna Dindane.

"Everyone was very fit in that side but now there's a bit less balance because of all the injuries we have and some players are still looking for their best form.

"That can change quickly, though. You sometimes need a game like tomorrow as it can help you work out these problems."