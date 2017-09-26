BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill will discuss Republic of Ireland future 'when time is right'
O'Neill will discuss Republic future 'when time is right'
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says his future in the post doesn't necessarily depend on whether his team qualify for next year's World Cup finals.
"I'm not so sure about that. I think qualification for the Euros was excellent. We're still in with a fighting chance here and again as I get back to saying, I'll discuss it (with FAI chief executive John Delaney) when the time is right," said O'Neill.