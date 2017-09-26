BBC Sport - Kyle Lafferty opens up on gambling problem

Lafferty opens up on gambling problem

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has admitted publicly that he has an addiction to gambling.

The Hearts player is receiving the full support of the Scottish Premier League club as well as Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and the Irish Football Association.

Lafferty will be part of the Northern Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers at home against Group C leaders Germany on 5 October and against Norway in Oslo three days later.

