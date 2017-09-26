Matt Doherty: Wolves defender signs new four-year deal

Matt Doherty is part of a Wolves defence which have conceded just nine goals in nine games this season

Wolves' former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Matt Doherty has signed a new four-year deal with the promotion-chasing Championship club.

The full-back, who has been ever-present in the league this season, made his 150th league appearance for Wolves in Saturday's 2-1 win over Barnsley.

He is the only outfield player left from Wolves' Premier League days, having made his debut in January 2011.

Doherty, 25, joined the club from Irish side Bohemians in 2010.

He follows the lead of fellow defender Conor Coady, who also signed a new four-year deal on Friday.