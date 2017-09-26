Kane hat-tricks 26 Sep From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41409301 Read more about sharing. January 14 2017: Kane scores three in 4-0 win over West Brom - his first hat-trick since 2015 February 19 2017: Kane's hat-trick at Fulham sends Tottenham in to the FA Cup quarter-finals 26 February 2017: Just a week later Kane's third hat-trick in nine games gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Stoke 18 May 2017: Chelsea may have won the Premier League but Kane is all smiles after scoring four in a 6-1 thrashing of Leicester 21 May 2017: Another hat-trick in a 7-1 mauling of Hull sees Kane end the season with 29 league goals in just 30 appearances 26 September 2017: A first Champions League hat-trick against Apoel Nicosia takes Kane to 34 goals in 30 games in all competitions in the calendar year