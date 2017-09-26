Kane hat-tricks

Harry Kane v West Brom
January 14 2017: Kane scores three in 4-0 win over West Brom - his first hat-trick since 2015
Harry Kane v Fulham
February 19 2017: Kane's hat-trick at Fulham sends Tottenham in to the FA Cup quarter-finals
Harry Kane v Stoke
26 February 2017: Just a week later Kane's third hat-trick in nine games gave Spurs a 4-0 win over Stoke
Harry Kane v Leicester
18 May 2017: Chelsea may have won the Premier League but Kane is all smiles after scoring four in a 6-1 thrashing of Leicester
Harry Kane v Hull
21 May 2017: Another hat-trick in a 7-1 mauling of Hull sees Kane end the season with 29 league goals in just 30 appearances
Harry Kane v Nicosia
26 September 2017: A first Champions League hat-trick against Apoel Nicosia takes Kane to 34 goals in 30 games in all competitions in the calendar year

Top Stories