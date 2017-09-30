German Bundesliga
FC Augsburg1Bor Dortmd2

FC Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Shinji Kagawa
With his 38th goal, Shinji Kagawa becomes the Bundesliga's all-time leading Japanese goalscorer

Shinji Kagawa scored the winning goal as Borussia Dortmund continued their fine start to the season to stay top of the Bundesliga.

Andriy Yarmolenko, signed in the summer from Dynamo Kiev for 25m euros, opened the scoring after just four minutes before Caiuby equalised for Augsburg.

Former Manchester United midfielder Kagawa hit the winner midway through the opening half.

England Under-17 forward Jadon Sancho was an unused substitute for Dortmund.

He joined the club from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £10m in the summer.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Stuttgart 2-1, Wolfsburg drew 1-1 with Mainz and Borussia Monchengladbach were 2-1 winners against Hannover.

Line-ups

FC Augsburg

  • 35Hitz
  • 4OpareBooked at 87mins
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 36Hinteregger
  • 31Max
  • 8KhediraSubstituted forKoo Ja-cheolat 38'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 10Baier
  • 7HellerBooked at 75minsSubstituted forThommyat 81'minutes
  • 11GregoritschSubstituted forCórdovaat 67'minutes
  • 30CaiubyBooked at 62mins
  • 27Finnbogason

Substitutes

  • 1Luthe
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 17Schmid
  • 19Koo Ja-cheol
  • 21Córdova
  • 26Thommy
  • 38Danso

Bor Dortmd

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 5Bartra
  • 15ToljanBooked at 73mins
  • 23KagawaSubstituted forToprakat 81'minutes
  • 33Weigl
  • 19DahoudSubstituted forCastroat 57'minutes
  • 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forPhilippat 64'minutes
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 22Pulisic

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 7Sancho
  • 8Sahin
  • 20Philipp
  • 27Castro
  • 36Toprak
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
30,660

Match Stats

Home TeamFC AugsburgAway TeamBor Dortmd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home23
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, FC Augsburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg).

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Caiuby (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.

Booking

Daniel Opare (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Opare (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Caiuby (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Erik Thommy.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Martin Hinteregger tries a through ball, but Sergio Córdova is caught offside.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Daniel Baier tries a through ball, but Alfred Finnbogason is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Shinji Kagawa.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Erik Thommy replaces Marcel Heller.

Penalty saved! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.

Booking

Marcel Heller (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcel Heller (FC Augsburg).

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Gonzalo Castro.

Attempt saved. Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross.

Booking

Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund).

Daniel Opare (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marwin Hitz.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Heller (FC Augsburg).

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Caiuby (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Michael Gregoritsch.

Attempt saved. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross.

Top Stories

