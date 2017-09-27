Stevenage: Boss Darren Sarll proud after players arrange whip round for fans

Darren Sarll took charge of Stevenage when Teddy Sheringham was sacked in February 2016

Stevenage boss Darren Sarll praised his players for being "tight" with the team's fans after collecting money for those who travelled to Carlisle.

Just 34 supporters made the 270-mile trip to see Boro win 2-0 and move up to sixth in League Two.

Sarll told BBC Three Counties Radio: "On the way up here, Ronnie Henry told me 'we've had a whip round for the supporters making this journey'.

"I want that connection between the supporters and the footballers."

Sarll continued: "We're one step off the Conference, one step from being amateurs, why should we be so distant as maybe some of the top clubs and players are?

"As long as they can go home proud of the football club and have spent the money, made the journey to see players wear their hearts on their sleeves, that's all we can ever ask from any person under our guidance.

"I thought they got that, they got a real backs-to-the-wall, roll-your-sleeves-up, we're going to dig in and if they're going to beat us they're going to have to beat all 11 of us (performance)."

Two bad mistakes by Carlisle goalkeeper Shamal George handed Boro victory at Brunton Park, their second in the space of three days.

"I don't really care how it comes, I've been on the end of too many unlucky moments, so when the luck is earned by my players, they deserve to be in that place," said Sarll.

"People won't know, but who says that it wasn't our plan to try and affect a young goalkeeper in the same way people try and affect our young goalkeeper."