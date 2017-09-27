Yeovil Town Ladies need to raise £350,000 to meet new WSL criteria - Jenkins

Yeovil Town Ladies lost their opening WSL 1 game of the season 4-0 to 2016 champions Manchester City

Yeovil Town Ladies general manager Trevor Jenkins says the club needs to raise more than £350,000 in order to become a professional club in next season's Women's Super League One.

The top division is to become a full-time professional league from the 2018-19 season with clubs having to submit applications by 10 November.

The part-time Lady Glovers won promotion to the top flight in 2016.

"Our ambition is to become a full-time professional club," Jenkins said.

All current WSL 1 clubs must re-apply for their places for next season with the top flight set to feature between eight and 14 teams.

A number of criteria have to be met, including a minimum contracts of 16 hours a week for players and clubs having an academy.

The Lady Glovers currently have no professional players, nor do they have an academy system in place, and their biggest expense if they turn professional is likely to be wages.

"The FA want the top tier to become a full-time professional league and we fully support that," Jenkins told BBC Radio Somerset.

"Where our challenge lies is the timeframe and the limited amount of time we've got to raise, effectively, over £350,000 to make sure we remain in the top tier.

"We have got plans to become full-time and, unfortunately, finances are often the big barrier to that.

"We are working extremely hard to grow that and we've shared some of our ambitions with the FA and they like the sound of them but it's just whether we can implement them a short space of time because the timeframe is really, really tight."

A top-flight club 'on merit'

Although the deadline is only 44 days away, Jenkins says the club, which regularly attract crowds of more than 1,000, will do everything they can to put together a successful application.

"We've been awarded club of the year twice in three years and that's proof we're a very well-run club," he added.

"The important thing is what happens on the pitch and, through the hard work of the players and staff, we've become a top-tier club on merit.

"We certainly are going to apply for tier-one status and this will make sure we work ever harder than we are."

