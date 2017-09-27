Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town 'halfway to target', says League One leaders' boss

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst is still looking no further than one game at a time despite his side's record-breaking start

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst is refusing to get too carried away, despite the League One leaders' impressive unbeaten start to the season.

The pre-season relegation favourites are four points clear at the top after making the best start to a campaign in their 67-year Football League history.

But Hurst is a follower of ex-Liverpool manager Bill Shankly's famous 'our first priority is to stay up' mantra.

"We're above halfway to our target, first and foremost," said Hurst.

Town have 26 points from 10 games, more than half of the 50 points generally considered to be enough to survive in the division.

"I'm that serious," Hurst told BBC Radio Shropshire. "That's our first target. I keep saying that."

Shrewsbury saved by their substitute

Having made four changes at Doncaster on Tuesday, a 2-1 win was secured by a player who did not start the game - Arthur Gnahoua.

Town's summer signing from non-league Kidderminster Harriers hit a 95th-minute winner to complete a dramatic victory.

"I just said to him 'give us a little bit of magic and go and win us the game'," said Hurst. "To be fair, it was my assistant Chris Doig who suggested we put him on.

"Wherever you go on a Tuesday night, to win away from home is a massive three points.

"We do look a threat. When you've got that in your make-up, you can always look to stay in a game and perhaps win it.

"It might be nice for the neutral and especially good when you come out on the right side of a result, but it was far too open a game for my liking.

"It seemed like our defence went out of the window at times. In the first half we were a bit at sea. But, while we're not going to steamroller teams, the effort has to be there and we kept going to the end.

"The lads deserve all the plaudits but, from us, it's just a quick pat on the back and the same message to keep your feet on the ground."