Europa League - Group E
Everton20:05Apollon Limassol
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Apollon Limassol

Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane both missed Everton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last Saturday
Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane both missed Everton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last Saturday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Defenders Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane will miss Everton's Europa League group game with Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park because of injury.

Captain Jagielka has a hamstring problem while Keane has a cut foot.

Both are doubts for Sunday's Premier League home game with Burnley.

The Toffees are still without midfielder Ross Barkley (hamstring), defenders Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) and Seamus Coleman (broken leg), and forward Yannick Bolasie (knee).

Keane and Jagielka - along with James McCarthy - worked away from the main group during training on Wednesday.

Former Wigan midfielder McCarthy has not played this season because of a knee problem.

However, he has been included in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers against Moldova on 6 October and Wales three days later.

"His situation is, what I heard from the doctor, he can be part of the team for training on Friday but his last game was July," said Toffees boss Ronald Koeman.

"I think that is the answer for you."

Everton are bottom of Group E after losing their opening game 3-0 away to Italian side Atalanta.

Man-of-the-moment Niasse missing

The Toffees go into Thursday's game after a 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

They appeared to be heading for a fourth straight Premier League defeat as they trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining.

However, substitute Oumar Niasse scored two late goals to turn defeat into victory.

Senegal international Niasse will not face Apollon because he was left out of Everton's Europa League squad.

"We had to make that decision, a long time ago," added Koeman.

"At that time his situation was not situation of now."

Apollon arrive at Goodison Park having drawn their opening group game 1-1 with Lyon in Cyprus.

Oumar Niasse has been left out of Everton's Europa League squad
Oumar Niasse scored twice against Bournemouth

MATCH FACTS

  • Everton have won their past four European home games.
  • Davy Klaassen is one game shy of his 50th European club competition appearance.
  • The Toffees have made it through their past three Uefa Cup/Europa League group stage campaigns.
  • Apollon have lost their past five group stage away fixtures.
  • Apollon's Brazilian midfielder Allan is on loan from Liverpool.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 28th September 2017

  • EvertonEverton20:05Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol
  • FC AstanaFC Astana16:00Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao18:00Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk
  • Östersunds FKÖstersunds FK18:00Hertha BSCHertha BSC
  • LazioLazio18:00SV Zulte WaregemSV Zulte Waregem
  • NiceNice18:00VitesseVitesse
  • RosenborgRosenborg18:00VardarVardar
  • Zenit St PZenit St Petersburg18:00Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • LuganoLugano18:00Steaua BucSteaua Bucharest
  • Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen18:00Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva
  • 1. FC Köln1. FC Köln18:00Crvena ZvezdaCrvena Zvezda
  • BATE BorBATE Borisov18:00ArsenalArsenal
View all 24 Europa League fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11003123
2Slavia Prague11001013
3Maccabi Tel-Aviv100101-10
4FC Astana100113-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11003123
2Partizan Belgrade10101101
3Young Boys10101101
4Skenderbeu100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga11002113
2Istanbul Basaksehir10100001
3Ludo Razgd10100001
4Hoffenheim100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Milan11005143
2AEK Athens11002113
3HNK Rijeka100112-10
4Austria Vienna100115-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta11003033
2Lyon10101101
3Apollon Limassol10101101
4Everton100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen10100001
2Lokomotiv Moscow10100001
3Sheriff Tiraspol10100001
4Zlín10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Buc11003033
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva11002113
3Lugano100112-10
4Viktoria Plzen100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003123
2BATE Bor10101101
3Crvena Zvezda10101101
41. FC Köln100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Marseille11001013
2FC RB Salzb10101101
3Vitória Guimarães10101101
4Konyaspor100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK11002023
2Ath Bilbao10100001
3Hertha BSC10100001
4Zorya Luhansk100102-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice11005143
2Lazio11003213
3Vitesse100123-10
4SV Zulte Waregem100115-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St P11005053
2Real Sociedad11004043
3Rosenborg100104-40
4Vardar100105-50
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport