Celtic win over Anderlecht was 'perfect reaction' to PSG loss - Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair scored either side of a Patrick Roberts strike

Leigh Griffiths described Celtic's Champions League win at Anderlecht as the ideal way to come back from a painful loss to Paris St-Germain.

"We wanted a reaction from the boys to avenge that result and tonight was the perfect reaction - a clean sheet away from home," said the striker.

"It was a great team performance."

Griffiths was on target for the first time in the group stage, with Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair also scoring in a 3-0 success in Brussels.

It was Celtic's first Champions League group victory since October 2013 and only their second ever victory away from home in this phase of the tournament.

The only other win on the road came five years ago against Spartak Moscow.

In nine previous group campaigns Celtic had never kept a clean sheet on their travels.

Media playback is not supported on this device Craig Gordon: A 'great night's work' for Celtic in Brussels

PSG followed their 5-0 demolition job at Celtic Park with a 3-0 home win against Bayern Munich to lead the way in Group B.

With beleaguered Anderlecht now facing a double-header against the big-spending French club, Celtic have a big advantage over the Belgians in the anticipated fight for third place and a Europa League spot.

"Our main objective is to be in European football after Christmas and tonight's result proves we can come away from home and get a result," said Scotland international Griffiths, who opened the scoring on 38 minutes at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

Celtic's next two matches in Group B are against Bayern Munich

"To come away with a clean sheet and three goals, it really is up there.

"We wanted to keep going for 90 minutes and we knew going forward we are a real threat.

"The back four were outstanding. It's pleasing for the front boys to go and do their job knowing that at the back they are going to keep the ball out of the net.

"It proves we can come away from home, be solid and on the counter-attack we can go and hurt teams."

Asked if Celtic could now contemplate finishing above Bayern Munich, who they play in Bavaria on 18 October and in Glasgow on 31 October, Griffiths replied: "We know how tough that is going to be.

"Bayern are a great team. They have dismantled a lot of good teams on their own patch.

"We'll prepare well when that comes around but we've got a lot of important games before then."