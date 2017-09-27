Jarrod Bowen: Hull City forward signs new contract until 2020

Jarrod Bowen scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's loss to Preston

Jarrod Bowen has been rewarded for his fine start to the Championship season with a new contract that will keep him at Hull City until the summer of 2020.

Bowen, 20, has scored six goals so far this season and is the joint-leading scorer in the second tier.

The forward was named EFL Young Player of the Month for August.

"Jarrod has been a very important player for us so far this season. He has the potential to improve even further," said boss Leonid Slutsky.