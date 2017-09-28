Newport County: Michael Flynn dismisses Harry Kewell criticism of playing style

Mike Flynn was appointed manager of Newport after saving them from relegation in 12 games as caretaker boss

Newport County boss Michael Flynn says he is "not interested" in criticism of his team's style by Crawley manager Harry Kewell after Tuesday's 2-1 win.

The Exiles came from behind to climb into the play-off places ahead of Saturday's trip to Luton.

"We fell into the trap of they're hoofing the ball so we'll hoof the ball, I don't want my teams doing that," said Kewell.

"It doesn't bother me at all," was Flynn's reply to the criticism.

"We scored from two set plays, we've scored from a lot of set plays this season because we work on them.

"I'm not interested in what anyone else says about our team.

"Harry's got his philosophy and they way he wants to play and good luck to him."

Newport have already picked up 18 points this season, a tally they did not reach until 14 January last season before narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day.

Flynn believes the more direct style can account for their improvement.

"I think we've out-played most of the teams we've played this season, including Exeter where we lost.

"We've played a lot of good football this season, a lot better than it has been in previous years."

County have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday's trip to Kenilworth Road with the news that on-loan midfielder Reece Cole will need surgery on a knee injury.