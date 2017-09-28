U21 Uefa European Championship: Wales add Cian Harries and Rabbi Matondo

Cian Harries (L) has played for Swansea City U21 in the Football League Trophy this season

2019 Under-21 Uefa European Championship: Liechtenstein v Wales Venue: Sportpark Eschen-Mauren, Eschen Date: Thursday, 5 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales Under-21 manager Robert Page has added Cian Harries and Rabbi Matondo to his squad for the 2019 Uefa European Championship qualifier away to Liechtenstein on 5 October.

Swansea City defender Harries replaces the suspended Chris Mepham.

Manchester City striker Matondo is handed his first U21 call-up.

Page's side kicked off the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland on 1 September, before a 2-0 defeat against Portugal four days later.

Wales U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Luke Pilling (Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic); Defenders: Cola Dasilva (Chelsea), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Cian Harries (Swansea City), Regan Poole (Manchester United - loan Northampton Town), Aron Davies (Fulham), Rhys Abbruzzese (Cardiff City), Joe Rodon (Swansea City); Midfielders: Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Jack Evans (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Cardiff City); Forwards: Tyler Roberts (West Bromwich Albion), George Thomas (Leicester City), Daniel James (Swansea City), Rabbi Matondo (Manchester City), Liam Cullen (Swansea City).