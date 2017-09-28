Peterborough United: Junior Morias faces lengthy lay-off with ruptured thigh

Junior Morias has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Peterborough this season

Peterborough United forward Junior Morias will be out for up to five months after rupturing his thigh.

The 22-year-old, who was signed from non-league St Albans in January, was stretchered off in Tuesday's defeat at Oldham and may need surgery.

"It's disappointing because he's started the season so well," boss Grant McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Meanwhile, Posh midfielder Jermaine Anderson has signed a new two-year contract to run until 2019.

The 21-year-old, who has returned to the side this season after almost a year out because of injury, joined the club from Arsenal's academy in 2012 and is their longest-serving player.

"It was tough being out of the game for so long, but I came back a little bit earlier than expected and that gave me that taste for it," he told the club website.

"It was great to get back out there and play a few games, both physically and mentally, and now I need to kick-on."