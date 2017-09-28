Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts (Fri)

Andrew Mitchell has scored seven goals in eight league matches this season

Striker Andrew Mitchell says he is thrilled with the start he has made at Glenavon after his summer move from Dungannon Swifts.

Mitchell faces his former club for the first time in Friday night's Irish Premiership match at Mourneview Park.

The 23-year-old has bagged seven league goals for third-placed Glenavon.

"I am delighted with how things have gone. Glenavon is the club where I was a ball boy and I want to do well for them," he said.

"It is great playing at Mourneview on Friday nights as you always get a good crowd.

"Confidence is high - every time we play we feel we are going to score."

Glenavon have won their last three in the league, but face a Dungannon side which has recovered from a bad start to the season.

Rodney McAree's side lost their first three of the Premiership campaign, but are unbeaten in their last five, including a 1-1 draw away to Crusaders last weekend.

"We showed determination to get something from the game at Seaview and we got our just rewards," said Swifts manager McAree.

"It was a boost for us, but we had been on a good run, so confidence was already high.

"Certainly we miss Andrew Mitchell because of his goals, but we have brought in talented players as well and Paul McElroy as a centre-forward has done very well for us.

"Glenavon have a lot of firepower so we have to go and defend as well as we did at Crusaders last weekend, and do a bit better on the ball going forward."