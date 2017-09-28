Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Drogheda Utd (Fri)

Candystripes defender Dean Jarvis is back for the Maginn Park encounter against the Drogs

League of Ireland: Derry City v Drogheda Utd (Fri) Date: Friday, 29 September Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry defender Dean Jarvis returns from injury for the Premier Division game against basement side Drogheda.

Jarvis has recovered from a quad problem while Darren Cole could make his comeback from injury with a place on the bench at Maginn Park.

City are aiming to bounce back from last week's 5-0 hammering by Bray Wanderers while a victory would be enough to relegate the Drogs.

"Everyone is hurt and our pride is hurt," said Derry boss Kenny Shiels.

The defeat by Bray was Derry's heaviest of the season and it dented their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League, with Wanderers now just a point behind fourth-placed City.

The Candystripes lie four points behind Shamrock Rovers but have a game in hand on the Dublin outfit.

"Although we were beaten by a very heavily invested team, we still feel we should have done better against Bray," added Shiels.

"On the upside, if we win against Drogheda we are one point from third and I think that is a fantastic reflection on the whole season.

"We are still targeting that third place in the league and this is a pivotal game."