Jack Wilshere: Arsenal midfielder 'on way back to his best' says Arsene Wenger

Jack Wilshere was starting a European game for the first time since 2014

Jack Wilshere was "outstanding" as Arsenal beat Bate Borisov 4-2 in the Europa League, says boss Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, was one of nine players brought in for the game and set up Theo Walcott's opener.

Injuries have hindered Wilshere's career and he is out of contract next summer.

"He fights until the end. He's on his way back to his best and showed that," said Wenger.

Wilshere - who is not in the current England squad - has only managed 80 Premier League starts for Arsenal because of a variety of injuries since his debut nine years ago.

"He's at an age where a player normally gets to the best of his career. He's on the way up. He's only been stopped by a series of injuries," Wenger continued.

"Hopefully, I just pray, he is not hampered by any more problems and that will see him getting stronger and stronger. He's shown again that he's not lost his football."

Walcott scored twice in Belarus, Rob Holding netted his first Gunners goal and Olivier Giroud scored his 100th goal for the club with a second-half penalty.

96 of Olivier Giroud's 100 goals have come from inside the box, six of them penalties

"I just congratulated Giroud for his remarkable achievement," said Wenger.

"He is in good company, when you look at the number of goals he's scored."

Walcott told BT Sport: "There was a chance for me to take the penalty but Olivier was on 99 goals.

"It's a great moment in his career to get 100 goals for Arsenal, I have achieved that and I know the feeling and it is brilliant. That is why he took the penalty. I can't be too selfish."