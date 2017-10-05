World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
Georgia17:00Wales
Venue: Boris Paichadze Stadium

Georgia v Wales

Gareth Bale Wales
Gareth Bale scored for Wales in the 1-1 draw with Georgia in Cardiff earlier in the campaign
2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales
Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tblisi Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales are without star player Gareth Bale for Friday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Georgia, as the Real Madrid forward has a calf injury.

Fellow striker Marley Watkins, plus defender Jazz Richards and James Collins are also injured.

Wales are second in Group D and if they keep that spot it could be enough to earn them a place in the play-offs.

Chris Coleman's side complete their group games on Monday when they host Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Wales are walking a disciplinary tightrope in Tblisi, as seven players - Aaron Ramsey, skipper Ashley Williams, James Chester, Ben Davies, Joe Ledley, Andy King and Hal Robson-Kanu - are one booking away from missing the Republic game through suspension.

World Cup Qualifying Group D

Georgia will be without Krasnodar midfielder Tornike Okriashvili, who scored and pulled the midfield strings when Georgia held Wales 1-1 last October in Cardiff.

He, along with Empoli striker Levan Mchedlidze and Spartak Moscow midfielder Jano Ananidze, will miss the Wales game through injury.

Rapid Vienna's Giorgi Kvilitaia is likely to lead the attack in Mchedlidze's absence.

The teams topping the groups qualify automatically for the finals in Russia, but Wales trail leaders Serbia by four points.

Second place could be enough to earn Coleman's team a place in the play-offs, which will see eight of the nine runners up in qualifying groups play for four remaining places.

Wales squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Chris Maxwell; Defenders: Ben Davies, James Chester, Neil Taylor, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Ashley Williams, Ethan Ampadu; Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Edwards, Andy King, Joe Ledley, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams, David Brooks; Forwards: Gareth Bale, Marley Watkins, Hal Robson-Kanu, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Ben Woodburn.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th October 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European fixtures

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany88003523324
2Northern Ireland86111621419
3Czech Rep9333119212
4Azerbaijan9315813-510
5Norway8215816-87
6San Marino8008238-360

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia85301771018
2Wales8350125714
3R. of Ireland834196313
4Austria8233101009
5Georgia8053812-45
6Moldova8026420-162

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97112112922
2Montenegro85121871116
3Denmark85121871116
4Romania82338809
5Armenia9207922-136
6Kazakhstan8026422-182

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86201631320
2Slovakia8503146815
3Slovenia8422104614
4Scotland84221410414
5Lithuania8125618-125
6Malta8008221-190

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain87103232922
2Italy86111971219
3Albania8413109113
4Israel8305914-59
5Macedonia82151014-47
6Liechtenstein8008134-330

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8512123916
2Iceland8512117416
3Turkey8422128414
4Ukraine8422117414
5Finland8215610-47
6Kosovo8017320-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC